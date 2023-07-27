Back to School
Decatur superintendent to host community listening sessions

Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker takes a question during a meet-and-greet hosted by...
Superintendent finalist Dr. Gyimah Whitaker takes a question during a meet-and-greet hosted by City Schools of Decatur in the cafeteria at Decatur High School on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.(Decaturish)
By Decaturish
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As reported by Decaturish, the City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker will host a series of listening sessions throughout August to listen and learn from students, staff, families, and community leaders.

The sessions are the first phase of the superintendent’s three-phased entry plan into the district entitled GEM – gathering, envisioning, and maximizing. Her plan focuses on gathering information, reviewing the findings to envision a plan forward, and maximizing the results, according to a press release.

In-person and virtual options will be available. Here is the schedule for the listening sessions:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center of Decatur High School, 310 N McDonough Street.
  • Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Professional Learning Center at the Elizabeth Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.
  • Monday, Aug. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Clairemont Elementary, 155 Erie Ave.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, click here.
  • Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W College Ave.
  • Friday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School, 101 Fifth Ave.

