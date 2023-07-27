Education
Elementary school in DeKalb County ready for first day after fire breaks out

Portable classroom building destroyed in fire
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation into possible arson continues after firefighters found a gas can at the scene of a fire at Woodridge Elementary School.

DeKalb County firefighters responded to reports of a concentrated fire in the back of the school at around 3:50 a.m. on July 6. Three fire engines were activated as fire crews worked to put out the flames.

Despite firefighting efforts, investigators tell Atlanta News First two portable classroom buildings were completely destroyed.

On July 27, school officials gave an update saying the fire damage had been cleaned up just in time for the start of the new school year.

Arson investigators are still looking into the cause.

DeKalb County Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department is the lead agency investigating the incident this morning involving two portable classrooms at Woodridge Elementary School catching fire. Accordingly, they are the official source of information regarding the cause, extent of the damage, and any related developments. Appropriate DeKalb County School District personnel continue to work closely with the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department to provide any required assistance and support.”

Gas can found at Woodridge Elementary School
Gas can found at Woodridge Elementary School(WANF)

