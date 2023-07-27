Fayette County baby diagnosed with cancer now on the road to recovery

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County family is celebrating a milestone after a months-long battle with cancer.

At 4 months old, their baby girl Piper was diagnosed with bilateral intermediate-risk neuroblastoma. She had two tumors in her adrenal glands and her liver was full of tumors.

Doctors are Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta credit Piper’s parents, Steve and Lauren Panter, and their pediatrician with taking quick action to save her life.

“I believe that God gave us an intuition for a reason that you have to trust that,” said Lauren Panter, Piper’s mom.

Piper had a hard time with feeding. Lauren says Piper was only eating 12 to 14 ounces of formula, which at 4 months old, was less than half of the recommended amount for a baby her age. The Panter’s took Piper to their pediatrician who noticed signs of possible cancer.

“She said I don’t know, but children’s where you need to be,” said Lauren.

Their pediatrician immediately had Piper rushed to the emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital. ER doctors then confirmed it was cancer.

“The ER doctor came back in and said that the scans showed there were two large masses on her adrenal glands and that her liver had multiple masses,” said Lauren.

Four days after being diagnosed, Piper started chemotherapy. Lauren says it all happened so fast. Piper, her parents, and three older siblings spent days upon days at the hospital. Children’s became a second home.

“For patients her age, our main concern is what do we say to the siblings,” said Ellise Tomlinson, a child life specialist. “It’s very overwhelming to get a new oncology diagnosis especially when there’s a lot of siblings at home that are wondering what’s going on.”

Nearly a year later at 20 months old, Piper is in a phase of her treatment where she no longer needs chemo. She’s not out of the woods yet. She still gets scans every three months, but her family is confident she will make a full recovery.

“Even seeing her, how big she is. I haven’t seen her in probably over six months. It’s so amazing to see her and see her family who I got to know really well,” said Tomlinson.

Lauren says she and her family learned a lot about strength and the human condition over the past year.

“You will always be stronger than you think you are.,” said Lauren. “Here is my little four-month baby and she is fighting for her life. We always think of little babies as so fragile and so precious and here she is fighting a battle that adults shouldn’t even have to fight, so you never know how strong you truly are.”

The Panter family is now giving back. They donate meals to the families at Children’s who are experiencing similar hardships.

“The Ronald McDonald room always provided at least one meal a day for a caretaker,” said Lauren. “That was just a huge blessing to know that somebody has the heart and the forethought to take care of the caregiver.”

