Fayette County lieutenant helps stranded driver with flat tire
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is being recognized after helping a woman who was stranded on the road.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Lieutenant Hall sitting on the ground and changing a flat tire.
“The female motorist had a small child with her and Lt. Hall got the two on their way timely! Good work Sir!” the sheriff’s office wrote.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.