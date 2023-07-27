Back to School
Fayette County lieutenant helps stranded driver with flat tire

Fayette County Lieutenant helps woman with flat tire.
Fayette County Lieutenant helps woman with flat tire.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is being recognized after helping a woman who was stranded on the road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Lieutenant Hall sitting on the ground and changing a flat tire.

“The female motorist had a small child with her and Lt. Hall got the two on their way timely! Good work Sir!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

