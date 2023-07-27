Fayette County lieutenant helps stranded driver with flat tire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayette County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is being recognized after helping a woman who was stranded on the road.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of Lieutenant Hall sitting on the ground and changing a flat tire.

“The female motorist had a small child with her and Lt. Hall got the two on their way timely! Good work Sir!” the sheriff’s office wrote.

