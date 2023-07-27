Education
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot today with a stray, evening storm

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a slight chance of a stray storm.

Thursday’s summary

High - 97°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20%

Hot with stray storm today

Today will be similar to yesterday with highs back in the upper 90s. We’ll see a few showers and storms mainly between 3-10 p.m. with a coverage of 20%. There’s also a code orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta, so avoid being outdoors for a long period of time if you have lung issues.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. today
Forecast map for 6 p.m. today(Atlanta News First)
Code Orange Air Quality Alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alert(Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for heat this weekend

Our weather pattern won’t change anytime soon with highs staying in the upper 90s and heat index temperatures above 100 degrees. A First Alert will start Saturday and continue through early next week due to the heat.

