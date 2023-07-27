FIRST ALERT: Trending hotter and more humid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until dusk this evening across metro Atlanta. Higher levels of ozone will make it a little harder to breath for children, the elderly, and people with respiratory issues. All strenuous outdoor activities should be put on hold until tomorrow morning.

Temperatures have soared to the upper 90s today, with feel like temperatures flirting with 100. A few spotty showers/storms are likely, but should diminish shortly by 10pm. Warm temperatures through the overnight, only dropping to the low to mid 70s.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert (Atlanta News First)

Tomorrow will be hot and humid, temperatures rapidly climb to the mid 90s by early afternoon. More pop-up storms are likely after 2pm and should diminish shortly after sunset.

FIRST ALERT for heat this weekend

Our weather pattern won’t change anytime soon with highs staying in the upper 90s and heat index temperatures above 100 degrees. A First Alert will start Saturday and continue through early next week due to the heat. While there are no heat advisories at the moment, we could see them issued for areas that do not get pop-up storms.

Unseasonably hot weather will continue across the South next week, meaning more afternoons in the mid to upper 90s. (WANF)

