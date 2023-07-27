Fulton County DA’s Office interns get teal-life trial experience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Interns with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office got some real-life courtroom experience, conducting mock trials with county judges and even District Attorney Fani Willis presiding.

For the past few days, the office’s 53 interns have taken on the roles of prosecutors and defense attorneys. Their cases, which they got at the beginning of the summer and have been hard at work on for several weeks, included evidence, expert witness testimony, and even victims — all fabricated to project what they’d face in the real world.

“We think it’s important that we give them a real-life experience to include the stress of trial and things that happen that you’re not prepared for,” said Willis. “It’s still a safe environment where we’re going to give you constructive criticism. The point is to make you better.”

Most of the interns are attending law school around the country but spent the summer under the tutelage of seasoned law veterans.

“To be able to learn and get feedback from real judges is second to none, it’s invaluable,” said intern Madison Bryan, who attends law school at Penn State University. “Especially knowing I’m graduating in a year, to be able to take that and know I might be here at that prosecutor’s table next year is special.”

