Georgia nonprofit empowering next generation through dance

Empowering the next generation through dance
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It takes a team to put on a show.

“It gives me a real-life perspective of the dance world because this is what I want to do when I get older,” said 17 years old Chloe Draper.

Dance Canvas is a non-profit that exists to get people into the arts and to increase awareness of professional dance.

“We find ways to engage our community, all different ages, all different skill levels. We find ways to use dance as a vehicle to teach leadership, and community,” said Angela Harris, Executive Artistic Director at Dance Canvas.

That is what these high school and college dancers are learning, how to put on a production, from the lighting to theater tech to the performance itself.

“I have been involved with this program since I was in the 8th grade and I have loved every bit of it,” said 21-year-old Mackenzy Jordan.

The organization has a program called DC Next. It is a three-week summer program, designed to teach dancers the ins and outs of the business.

“We spend three weeks working with them on resumes, working with them on jobs. researching colleges, they get headshots, they practice auditioning,” said Harris.

Participants learn how to take a craft they love and make it a career and how to take lessons from dance and apply them to life.

