Man hit by vehicle, killed at Cobb County intersection

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden Pines Road.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roads were shut down to traffic overnight in Cobb County after a man was struck by a vehicle and killed.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden Pines Road in Austell.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Cobb police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

