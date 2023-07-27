Education
Man shot, injured after standoff with deputies in Douglas County

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in custody after being shot and injured following a standoff with deputies in Douglasville on Wednesday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the man identified as Deshawta McClain reportedly held his family at gunpoint. When deputies responded to the scene, McClain barricaded himself in the house and refused to comply, officials said.

After approximately 30 minutes, McClain walked from his house and fired at the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. The deputies returned the gunfire shooting and wounding McClain. Officials said McClain was tasked by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Georgia Beaurou of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

Man shot, injured after standoff with deputies in Douglas County