MARTA Police: 2 men shoot at each other at East Point Station

East Point MARTA station
East Point MARTA station(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men shot at one another at a MARTA station late Thursday afternoon, according to MARTA representatives.

The shooting incident happened at East Point Station.

The shooting involved two men and both were sent to the hospital, according to MARTA police.

MARTA representatives said service was not affected because of the shooting incident.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more details about the shooting, including what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

