Meet Aaron, Tom, and Taki: Atlanta Public Schools’ first K9 officers among newest safety measures ahead of new school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools is bolstering its security efforts ahead of the start of the 2023-24 school year.

For the first time, the district will have three new K9 officers to help with explosives and weapons detection.

The three dogs are German shorthaired pointers named Aaron, Tom, and Taki.

Their main responsibility will be searching for guns and explosives at the 18 high schools and 12 middle schools across Atlanta.

“Before it was a visual check. The officers would walk around the perimeter of the building. Now, we have a more advanced way of doing it using our K9s,” Ronald Applin, Atlanta Public Schools police chief, said.

Applin said the K9s will help fill a gap in their layered security system.

He said that the installation of body scanners significantly improved their ability to keep weapons from entering into the building.

However, Applin said in prior years, they found that people, including students, would stash guns outside of schools.

These K9 officers will help ensure the perimeters of schools are free of weapons.

“We want to get ahead of that by taking our K9s in the morning and in the very least, do sweeps on the grounds of the school to make sure that they don’t have weapons stashed outside the school,” said Applin.

Applin said in the 2020-21 school year, before body scanners, the district recovered 31 weapons on campuses.

Last year, with body scanners, they recovered 12.

Applin said he’s hoping with K9s and expanded use of body scanners in middle and high schools, they can continue this downward trend.

Atlanta Public Schools’ first day back is Tuesday, August 1.

