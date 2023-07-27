Metro schools work to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies ahead of 2024 school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Parents are sending their students back to school in just a number of days but school districts across the metro are still looking for teachers.

Some districts are still dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies and time is running out. Clayton County School District Chief Human Resource Officer, Alisha Albritten, is devising a plan to get more teachers to her school district for the 2024 school year.

“I just left a meeting today where we are strategizing to ensure that even in those areas where we have vacancies that the quality of education that our students receive will not be compromised,” Clayton County School District Chief Human Resource Officer, Alisha Albritten said.

Right now Clayton County School District has 291 teacher vacancies they are looking to fill before the first day of school on Wednesday.

The district already hired 368 new teachers for this school year but Albritten said each year it’s getting harder to attract teachers back to the school drawing board, “Graduates are not choosing education for their major in college,” Albritten said.

That’s why she spends the school year getting the word out by visiting college campuses, participating in community career fairs, offering competitive salary incentives, and free additional teacher certifications in other academic areas.

“Some of the ones that we offer are PBIS, urban education, reading endorsement, the math and science endorsement,” Albritten said.

She’s not alone in the search, several other major metro school districts told Atlanta News First they are working to fill teacher vacancies too.

Gwinnett County School District has 195 teacher vacancies.

Atlanta Public Schools has 16 teacher vacancies.

Cobb County has 24 teacher vacancies.

Marietta City Schools has 5 teacher vacancies.

However, Albritten said the task is simple and successful every year for her. “We have strategized with the academic unit and we are ensuring that we have substitute teachers,” Albritten said.

