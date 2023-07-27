Back to School
Multiple cars broken into in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

Broken glass in Old Fourth Ward community after car break-ins.
Broken glass in Old Fourth Ward community after car break-ins.(Jasmina Alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Police say they’re investigating after multiple cars were broken into in an Old Fourth Ward neighborhood early Thursday.

Some residents living in the area of Patterson Way and East Avenue woke up to find their car windows broken.

Joel Cotton, with All Glass, spent the day fixing many of the windows.

“It is summertime and this does seem to happen a bit more frequently around this time of year,” he said.

According to Cotton, it’s a problem not tied to one particular area, but can happen anywhere.

Recently, more than 100 cars were broken into at an apartment complex in Inman Park.

The uptick in apartment car break-ins specifically has even prompted city officials to look into holding complexes accountable.

“A bit unfortunate, but I’m pretty sure the city will pull together and we’ll get it taken care of,” Cotton said.

