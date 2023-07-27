Police: 2 killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a shooting that happened in southwest Atlanta on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at 85 Peyton Place SW. The circumstances of what led to the incident are unknown at this time and it is unclear if police have anyone in custody.

Atlanta News First has a crew heading to the scene. We will update as we learn more.

