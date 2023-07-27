Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police: 2 killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

Two people found shot to death in southwest Atlanta
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a shooting that happened in southwest Atlanta on Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at 85 Peyton Place SW. The circumstances of what led to the incident are unknown at this time and it is unclear if police have anyone in custody.

Atlanta News First has a crew heading to the scene. We will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World...
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

Multiple cars broken into in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
Multiple cars broken into in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
20-year-old GSU student becomes youngest franchise owner of superfood café
20-year-old GSU student becomes youngest franchise owner of superfood café
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
New clues lead to search of Porterdale property for woman who vanished in 2016
Youngest owner of 'Frutta Bowls' franchise.
20-year-old GSU student becomes youngest franchise owner of superfood café
Angela Harris Executive Artistic Director of Dance Canvas
Georgia nonprofit empowering next generation through dance