Police: Suwanee man arrested in fatal crash after driving motorcycle 100 mph

(Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels/stock image)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After reportedly driving more than 100 miles per hour down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, a man from Suwanee was arrested in connection to a fatal crash.

On July 13, Duluth Police Department officers arrived to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and pedestrian at 6:14 p.m. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was speeding and changing lanes erratically, resulting in a crash at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Rogers Bridge Road.

Investigators used video footage to determine that 34-year-old Taylor Kratzer was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Kratzer faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and improper tag display.

