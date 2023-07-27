Police: Suwanee man arrested in fatal crash after driving motorcycle 100 mph

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After reportedly driving more than 100 miles per hour down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, a man from Suwanee was arrested in connection to a fatal crash.

On July 13, Duluth Police Department officers arrived to reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist and pedestrian at 6:14 p.m. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was speeding and changing lanes erratically, resulting in a crash at the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Rogers Bridge Road.

Investigators used video footage to determine that 34-year-old Taylor Kratzer was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

Kratzer faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and improper tag display.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.