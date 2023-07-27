Back to School
Pony swim is ‘better than Christmas morning’

Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday. (Source: WTKR)
By Penny Kmiitt, WTKR
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WTKR) – Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday.

The crowd gathered at the eastern shore in the town of Chincoteague for the unique and historic event.

For some, being at the swim was a dream fulfilled. For others, it’s a trip they take every year.

Darby Callahan lives right outside of New York City and started coming to the event in 1995.

It has always been her dream to buy a Chincoteague pony after reading the classic book, “Misty of Chincoteague,” as a little girl.

“I bid $800 and got this little pony who we call Island Dream because it was a dream. And it’s always been my dream to come to Chincoteague because I love Chincoteague,” Callahan said. “So, we donated her back and every year we would come and we would see her.”

According to urban legend, the ponies arrived on the island after a Spanish ship carrying wild horses sank in the 1600s.

Now, the annual pony swim and auction is done every year to control the herd and raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’ve never lost a pony in 98 years of doing the pony swim. It’s just something we do. We always look out for the ponies. They’re number one,” said Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard.

Leonard said a member of his family has been in the round-up since the very first swim in 1925.

“Watching my boys ride the horses and hopefully my grandson will do it one of these days,” Leonard said.

The pony swim is followed by a parade through the island.

After the swim, veterinarians examine the ponies which are then sold at auction.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

