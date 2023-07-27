Porterdale police conducting ‘active investigation’ near Elm Street Park

PORTERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Porterdale Police Department is conducting what it calls an “active investigation” at South Broad Street.

The police department started the investigation at about 8 a.m., it said on Facebook. The investigation is near Elm Street Park. It is unclear what the investigation is about.

“We request your cooperation and understanding regarding the sensitivity of the matter as we are actively working to gather evidence and pursue leads,” the department said.

Police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. at the Porter Memorial Gym.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.