Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant known for serving real chicken is now facing some real problems.

Zaxby’s on Fairview Road in Ellenwood failed with 68 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says an employee changed trash bags and then returned to the grill without washing their hands, chicken, cole slaw, and milk were out of the temperature range and there were rat droppings observed in the storage area.

Atlanta News First went to the restaurant to question a manager about the violations.

“Sir, I just got transferred here like yesterday,” A Zaxby’s manager said. “I’m just here for today and you can talk to my DM.”

The manager did not provide us with a name and number of the district manager. So, we contacted the corporate office and are waiting on a response. Meanwhile, the manager at the restaurant did say they are working on cleaning up the issues.

“They’re in the process of being cleaned,” A Zaxby’s manager said.

And on our way out of the door, we noticed that management had posted an old inspection of 80 points and a “B” instead of their failing one.

Now to a good score in DeKalb County. Cava on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta did very well on a routine inspection scoring an “A” and 96 points.

D’Cuban Café on Buford Highway in Norcross earned a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been in business for eight years. On the menu, they serve Vaca frita chicken, tasty empanadas, a delicious Cuban sandwich, and a pastelito pastry for dessert which has homemade guava and cream cheese inside. Boy that’s good!

