As temps rise, firefighters deal with different kind of heat

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For South Fulton Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Jackson, a lot has changed in over thirty years as a firefighter.

“I’m dating myself, but there were firefighters that wore jeans called ‘Dungarees.’”

Buddy Lee is nowhere to be found these days; however, the modern setup comes with pants and a lot more.

“All of that can be upwards of 70-75 pounds,” Jackson explained.

It’s hot without the gear, so imagine how bad it gets inside it for the aptly named firefighter Nicholas Waters.

“It’s a little warm,” Waters lamented.

But Waters and South Fulton Fire Rescue is trained for this.

“We know what our limitations are,” Jackson said. “How long we can stand the heat, and how long we can stand the cold.”

Jackson added that summer days are hotter than when he started, but that’s not an excuse when an emergency is afoot.

“When the bell rings, people who call for our services don’t want excuses,” Jackson said. “They want results.”

And the bell will ring, putting in motion 75 pounds of gear and a lot of water.

“We have to be ready, mind, body, and soul,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.