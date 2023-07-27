Education
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

As temps rise, firefighters deal with different kind of heat

As temps rise, firefighters dealing with different kind of heat
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For South Fulton Fire Rescue Lt. Eric Jackson, a lot has changed in over thirty years as a firefighter.

“I’m dating myself, but there were firefighters that wore jeans called ‘Dungarees.’”

Buddy Lee is nowhere to be found these days; however, the modern setup comes with pants and a lot more.

“All of that can be upwards of 70-75 pounds,” Jackson explained.

It’s hot without the gear, so imagine how bad it gets inside it for the aptly named firefighter Nicholas Waters.

“It’s a little warm,” Waters lamented.

But Waters and South Fulton Fire Rescue is trained for this.

“We know what our limitations are,” Jackson said. “How long we can stand the heat, and how long we can stand the cold.”

Jackson added that summer days are hotter than when he started, but that’s not an excuse when an emergency is afoot.

“When the bell rings, people who call for our services don’t want excuses,” Jackson said. “They want results.”

And the bell will ring, putting in motion 75 pounds of gear and a lot of water.

“We have to be ready, mind, body, and soul,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
Mistrial declared after man waits 10 years in jail for day in court
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn
Khaliyah Jones was laid to rest on Tuesday in McDonough.
‘I’m not mad at her for getting in the car’: Mom speaks out after police chase video of daughter’s accused killer released
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Years after Georgia's pandemic-mandated eviction moratorium ended, metro landlords are still...
Eviction court backlogs are ‘devastating,’ metro Atlanta landlords say

Latest News

Shanti Das on the mibo show podcast
Atlanta icon Shanti Das creates podcast focusing on mental and physical wellness and hip-hop
The fire happened at a one story house in the 3600 block of Roman Woods Drive.
3 dogs killed in house fire, DeKalb County fire department says
Berry College ranks second most beautiful in the country.
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
Man shot, injured after standoff with deputies in Douglas County