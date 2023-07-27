Back to School
Video shows deputy tasering teen who tried to flee traffic stop in Rockdale Co.

A teen was tased and arrested following a traffic stop in Rockdale County.(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old teen is under arrest after he tried to flee a traffic stop in Rockdale County in June, officials said.

According to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car with two teenagers inside on I-20EB near exit 84. Initially, the teens were pulled over for not having insurance and later they admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

After the deputy decided to search the vehicle, one of the two teens decided to run toward the access road on the side of the highway.

The deputy immediately gave chase and tased the teenager. The teenager can be heard begging to release him. He also asked the deputy to call his mother in the video.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teenager was charged with obstruction.

