Women’s International Grail hosts back-to-school drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Women’s International Grail hosted its first Youth Empowerment Back to School Event.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center, the event provided free haircuts for boys, free braids for girls, fun hairstyles for seniors, school supplies and a free shoes giveaway. Women’s International Grail CEO Demetria Henderson came to Atlanta News First to talk about the event and the organization’s mission.

Women’s International Grail is an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides counseling, job training, financial classes and homebuyer assistance to women and families in need. You can visit its website here.

