Workers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport battle blistering heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extreme heat isn’t cooling down operations at the world’s busiest airport.

Hundreds of workers on the tarmac are battling nearly triple-digit heat at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Herschel Grangent, airport spokesperson says they work with airlines to ensure employees are safe but also, “All of our business partners if it’s going to be hot on this particular day we tell them to let your employees know to stay hydrated, wear proper clothing taking frequent breaks, look out for each other.”

Baggage handlers, catering employees and those guiding planes at gates are out in the elements.

Something Malaysia Richards knows all about. “I work on a ramp I’m an ALA. I push aircrafts bring them in, load them up. I’m outside all day,” she said. Richards who works at JFK Airport flew into Atlanta for vacation, “You’re packing up 200 and something pound bags within 40 minutes that’s the time we have to pack it.”

It’s a working environment where the sun beats down on the concrete.

A temperature reader showed while it was 92 degrees outside the tarmac was 114 degrees.

Richards says it’s a sweaty labor of love, “It is very hard they think they’re just out packing the bag we’re packing bins …. We do it for the customers because we know how it is to travel.”

Grangent says cooling and hydration centers are located throughout the area.

The airport also has fire stations on each runway in case of an emergency.

