2nd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in under 6 months

The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort to the newborn, along with silent alarms to notify first responders. (Source: WBKO)
By Will Whaley and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A newborn is healthy and fire station staff attended to them immediately when the child was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky.

This is the second baby left in a baby box at the Bowling Green Fire Department within six months and the third time this year a child has been surrendered to a baby box in the state of Kentucky.

The baby was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child services for the state.

Surrendered babies are generally adopted within 30 to 45 days.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December 2022 and was used in less than three months after being put in.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

