4 people, 1 dog killed in fiery crash on I-75 South in Clayton County

Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 in Clayton County.

It happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. on I-75 South just above I-285.

Clayton County police say a little after 1 a.m., a car was going over 100 mph and clipped another car and ended up crashing into a tree and catching fire. Four people were in the speeding car. Two were ejected and two others and a dog burned inside the vehicle. All four people and the dog in the speeding car were killed.

The person in the clipped car was injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

Police believe the dead victims are two men and two women but say they aren’t positive at this time due to the extent of their injuries. Clayton County’s PIO says it was a traumatic scene for responding officers and they will be calling in the Chaplin to speak with them.

The PIO also says this is one of three big accidents overnight and speeding is a huge problem at this time of night due to the empty roadways.

Two right lanes of I-75 southbound remains closed at this hour. Use caution if driving in the area.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to provide updates. Check back for the latest.

