Atlanta hotel clerk sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing rooms for a trafficked underage girl at the hotel where he worked, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

According to the GBI, a total of six people are now behind bars for exploiting this victim.

The investigation was conducted with the help of the GBI and other law enforcement partners.

