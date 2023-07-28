Atlanta PD mourning the loss of traffic unit officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Bennie Hardeman died in a motorcycle crash, police said. The South Fulton Police Department is investigating the crash incident, according to APD.

Hardeman, who was with the Zone 5 Traffic Unit, had been with the Atlanta Police Department since April 2019.

“This is not only a significant loss for his family and close friends, but also for his APD family. He was a hard worker who loved his job and co-workers,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “Officer Hardeman was a kind spirit, with an unforgettable smile, and charming personality.”

Hardeman was recently a recipient of an excellence award, Atlanta police said. In January 2021, he was recognized for performing a good deed by helping a woman whose car broke down on an interstate.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the crash incident.

