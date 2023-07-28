Back to School
Atlanta PD mourning the loss of traffic unit officer

The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of Traffic Unit Officer Bennie Hardeman.
The Atlanta Police Department is mourning the loss of Traffic Unit Officer Bennie Hardeman.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Bennie Hardeman died in a motorcycle crash, police said. The South Fulton Police Department is investigating the crash incident, according to APD.

Hardeman, who was with the Zone 5 Traffic Unit, had been with the Atlanta Police Department since April 2019.

“This is not only a significant loss for his family and close friends, but also for his APD family. He was a hard worker who loved his job and co-workers,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “Officer Hardeman was a kind spirit, with an unforgettable smile, and charming personality.”

Hardeman was recently a recipient of an excellence award, Atlanta police said. In January 2021, he was recognized for performing a good deed by helping a woman whose car broke down on an interstate.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more about the crash incident.

