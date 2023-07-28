Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta police ask for information about deadly gas station shooting

Prince Oluzor, 38, was found shot at the BP station on 14th Street.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a press conference on Friday, the Atlanta Police Department said they are still looking for information about a deadly gas station shooting last year.

On Aug. 31, 2022, 38-year-old Prince Oluzor was killed outside a BP gas station on 14th Street. Police said he was shot by people who tried to break into his car. The suspects were reportedly in a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a dent on the driver’s side.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station

Now, authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Community support makes us a much stronger city and department in solving these crimes and identifying suspects,” Atlanta Police Department Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove said.

Oluzor was reportedly the manager of Nigerian singer Timaya.

Anyone with details about the case can contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers appear at Fulton courthouse | DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100

Latest News

The autopsy report for the 40-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Park in July has been released.
Still no leads in Katie Janness’ murder case, police say on 2 year anniversary
Two years after a woman was stabbed and killed in Piedmont Park, Atlanta police still don’t...
Still no leads in Katie Janness’ murder case, police say on 2 year anniversary
Sunfish caught in the Ogeechee River
Fish being tested for cancer-causing toxin in Georgia river
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell