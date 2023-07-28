Atlanta police ask for information about deadly gas station shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a press conference on Friday, the Atlanta Police Department said they are still looking for information about a deadly gas station shooting last year.

On Aug. 31, 2022, 38-year-old Prince Oluzor was killed outside a BP gas station on 14th Street. Police said he was shot by people who tried to break into his car. The suspects were reportedly in a silver 2013 Honda Accord with a dent on the driver’s side.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station

Now, authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Community support makes us a much stronger city and department in solving these crimes and identifying suspects,” Atlanta Police Department Lieutenant Germaine Dearlove said.

Oluzor was reportedly the manager of Nigerian singer Timaya.

Anyone with details about the case can contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

