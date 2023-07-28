Burglars pretend to be police, rob multiple Gwinnett County homes, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of men have robbed at least three homes in Gwinnett County, often pretending to be police — and even leaving a grenade in one home, according to the Gwinnett Police Department.

The incidents happened between June 9 and June 12, incident reports show. The men reportedly wore ski masks and body armor and had multiple firearms, including shotguns. They stole multiple items at each location, the reports said.

Gwinnett County police arrested 23-year-old Jeron Hernandez Massa in connection to the burglaries on Tuesday. He faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, first degree home invasion, impersonating a public officer or employee and aggravated assault. But several suspects remain to be found.

The first incident happened on June 9 at a home on Huntington Way. According to the incident report, the house’s resident heard someone knock on his bedroom door at around 3:30 a.m., claiming to be police. The voice told him to walk out of the room with his hands up. Instead, the man armed himself with a rifle to clear the house.

The man told police the burglars had left by the time he walked around the house. They reportedly took a bag that contained the man’s wallet and several electronics, including an Apple MacBook Pro.

While he was looking through his belongings, the man noticed a hand grenade with the pin pulled out and a rubber band wrapped around it, the report says. Police told him to leave the house. The report does not say that the grenade detonated.

The second incident happened on June 10 at a home on Cadet Court. The victims told police that 11 men kicked in their garage door and forced them to lie face down, asking repeatedly about money. They took several possessions, including more than $5,700 in cash and a gold ring, the report said.

The third incident happened on June 12 at a home on Shenta Oak Drive. The four suspects wore “velcro patches that looked like law enforcement badges” and told the victims, including three children, that they represented the Drug Enforcement Administration, a police report said.

“Just kill me already, because we have nothing,” one of the victims reportedly told them. The men ripped a gold chain off one victim’s neck and stole several phones and wallets, the report said.

Police continue to investigate the robberies.

