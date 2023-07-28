Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cacti are scorching in prolonged heat wave

The record-breaking heat wave scorching Arizona is also scorching the state's famous saguaro cacti. (Source: KPNX/CNN)
By KPNX staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) - The record-breaking heat wave scorching Arizona is also scorching the state’s famous saguaro cacti.

This comes as temperatures have soared above 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 28 days straight.

It’s so hot out, not even the cactuses are surviving.

“Everyone looks at cactus and say, ‘Oh, these are desert plants, so they should be just fine.’ But cactus are living things,” said Kimberlie McCue of the Desert Botanical Garden.

But unlike people, they can’t get out of the heat or the sun.

McCue said this record-breaking stretch of record-breaking heat is breaking the cactus all over the state.

“They literally can’t function, and the way I describe it is they start to suffocate,” she said.

A saguaro uses photosynthesis like all plants do, but they do half of it at night when it’s supposed to be cooler.

A heat wave could get even worse in the coming days as temperatures soar. (CNN, KYW, KNXV, KABC, KEYE, NYC MAYOR'S OFFICE, ANTENNA TV, POOL)

But this month, it’s barely ever dropped below 90 overnight.

When the cactus is supposed to be recovering, they’re really roasting.

“That’s the same thing for cactus at a certain temperature for a certain length of time. They just can’t do it anymore,” McCue said.

A saguaro that’s in pretty good shape is standing straight.

If it was soft or squishy, that means the cactus is in bad shape. It probably can’t hold itself up anymore.

“If it started to tilt, bad sign,” McCue said.

That probably means it’s on it’s way to falling over.

And another warning sign that some Arizonans have probably seen in their own yards, “sun scorch, so you start to see yellowing,” McCue said.

And not just saguaros - that’s happening to pretty much all cactus.

McCue said the garden can try to throw some shade cloth over them, but these things can be 20 to 30 feet tall.

They’re pretty much on their own, and once they’re in bad shape, that’s pretty much it.

“If that plant is really starting to shut down, doesn’t matter how much water you pour on them, they won’t be able to take it up and do anything with it,” McCue said.

The heat can’t stay around forever. Eventually it has to cool down.

But for now, even the symbol of the state is struggling to make it through.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers appear at Fulton courthouse | DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100

Latest News

Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
The record-breaking heat wave scorching Arizona is also scorching the state's famous saguaro...
Extreme heat is affecting Arizona's cacti
For the past few days, the office’s 53 interns have taken on the roles of prosecutors and...
Fulton County DA’s Office interns get real-life trial experience
“HUD recognizes that communities have unique housing challenges and that’s why the resources...
White House rolls out measures aimed at lowering cost of housing, increasing supply