Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Chick-fil-A set to test new, two-story ‘digital’ concept in metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A's new restaurant design concept
Chick-fil-A's new restaurant design concept(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in metro Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only, according to the company.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

Cooper said the metro Atlanta store will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app. The walk-up concept in New York is designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

“The lanes will run under the second story of the restaurant. But the drive-thru isn’t the only thing that will be bigger. The kitchen will be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations, which will be above the drive-thru, and orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides, according to the company,” the company said.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants will open in 2024 and the exact locations were not released.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection

Latest News

Facebook hack
Facebook knows about a hacked Marketplace account but won’t remove it
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Former President Donald Trump
Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation
The Honey Pot Company will give out more than 70,000 period products for free during a Beyonce...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium to offer free period products during Beyoncé show