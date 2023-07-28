Chick-fil-A set to test new, two-story ‘digital’ concept in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in metro Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only, according to the company.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

Cooper said the metro Atlanta store will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app. The walk-up concept in New York is designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

“The lanes will run under the second story of the restaurant. But the drive-thru isn’t the only thing that will be bigger. The kitchen will be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations, which will be above the drive-thru, and orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides, according to the company,” the company said.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants will open in 2024 and the exact locations were not released.

