Downed trees reported in Cherokee County during Friday stormy weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A number of downed trees have been reported in Cherokee County following a stormy Friday night.

There are multiple downed trees on Highway 92 and Wiley Bridge Road.

According to storm damage reports, downed trees have also been reported on a home on Glens Drive. A downed tree on a home on Cherecobb Drive was also reported.

Atlanta New First’s First Alert Weather Team is forecasting isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon into the early evening hours.

