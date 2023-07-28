Everything we know about Katie Janness’ murder in Piedmont Park 2 years later

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two years ago today, a woman and dog were stabbed to death in Piedmont Park — and the killer has not been found yet.

In the absence of any known breakthroughs, 40-year-old Katherine “Katie” Janness’ loved ones still hope that police will locate whoever is responsible.

Here’s how the case unfolded.

July 28, 2021: Partner finds Janness’ body

On July 28, 2021, Janness’ long-term partner found her body by the front entrance of Piedmont Park at around 1 a.m.

Emma Clark went looking for Janness after she didn’t respond to text messages. She found her body by tracking Janness’ location through her phone, she said.

Atlanta police and several other agencies combed through the park looking for evidence. They also released a photo of Janness walking Clark’s dog Bowie near the Pride intersection on 10th Street and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

July 30, 2021: Community holds vigil for Janness

Two days after Janness died, about 100 people gathered at Piedmont Park to grieve and remember her life.

Flowers, candles and cards were placed at the front of the park in memorial.

“She was the best person ever,” Paige Crawford, one of Janness’ friends, said. “She just really appreciated the small things in life. She had her music, Emma, the dogs, and that’s all she needed.”

Aug. 5, 2021: Officials announce multi-agency collaboration to investigate case

In a press conference on Aug. 5, 2021, officials announced that several agencies were working together to solve Janness’ murder case — including the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“We know that this is an important crime, and we know that the public is watching and waiting,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

Nov. 9, 2021: Partner pleads for her name to be cleared

Four months after Janness’ murder, police hadn’t named a suspect. But that didn’t stop people from believing Clark was involved, she told Atlanta News First.

She said she had received death threats and bought a gun for safety.

“Somebody called my phone, left a voicemail. That’s not OK,” Clark said. “She called me some choice words, said I would be caught ... I had nothing to do with it.”

Nov. 12, 2021: Officials release autopsy report

On Nov. 12, 2021, officials released a gruesome autopsy report shedding more light on how Janness was killed.

Janness had been stabbed at least 15 times in the head and more than 50 times overall, the report said. The letters “F,” “A” and “T” were also carved into her chest.

March 16, 2022: Police say they are still working case

During a press conference on March 16, 2022, police told the public they were still dedicated to the case.

Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton, Jr. said that investigators were “relying on science and the technology” to solve Janness’ murder. He added that sometimes cases like Janness’ are solved in days or weeks — but sometimes it takes longer.

He also said that APD investigators were meeting with the FBI to discuss the case weekly.

April 20, 2022: Park unveils bench in honor of Janness

On April 20, 2022, Piedmont Park unveiled a bench near where Janness was killed in her honor.

The bench lists her years of life, as well as the years of Clark’s dog Bowie. It also reads “Student of Life” and “Loyal Companion,” describing the two victims.

July 28, 2022: One year anniversary passes

July 28, 2022, marked the one-year anniversary of Janness’ murder.

Atlanta police said in a press conference that investigators continued to look at cell phone and biological data.

“We feel that we are still in the right area,” deputy chief Hampton, Jr. said. “We feel like we have active leads.”

Meanwhile, the Clark family said in a statement that Janness’ loss continued to haunt them.

“Her senseless death has affected our daily lives in a manner that is hard to describe,” the statement said. “We are remembering Katie in private today and want to thank all of those who have honored and remembered her by keeping her story alive.”

April 13, 2022: Security cameras installed in parks nine months after murder

On April 13, 2022, Atlanta News First found that park security cameras promised by the Atlanta City Council had finally been installed nine months after Janness’ murder.

The cameras were supposed to be installed in January 2022, but the project ran months late, our investigation said. More than 30 cameras are now active in the park.

“They needed to have [the cameras] a long time ago because maybe this murder could’ve been solved a long time ago if they did,” park-goer Tiffany Marchant said. “But we’ll never know.”

July 28, 2023: Two-year anniversary passes

It’s been two years since Janness was killed in Piedmont Park. Police still haven’t named a suspect.

Clark and her family said in a statement that they still hope Janness’ murderer will be found.

“Katie was a beautiful talented soul that had so much to give to the world and always was a champion of those less fortunate,” the statement said. “We are still in hope of justice being served to the person/persons responsible and pray that the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI find this monster before they repeat the heinous acts done to our sweet Katie and her precious dog Bowie.”

