Facebook knows about a hacked Marketplace account but won’t remove it

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight months have elapsed Kim Pace Hinely first reported a hacked profile being used to steal money from Marketplace.

Meta is not providing a reason, but the hacked account represents a growing problem where users are being permanently locked out of their profiles.

The Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit watchdog group that monitors data breaches and offers guidance to victims, said there’s been a dramatic increase in hacked accounts since 2021, and the majority of victims report being locked out of their social media accounts permanently.

Hinely said she repeatedly asked Facebook to reset the password, but gave up eight months later and created a new profile. She wants the hacked profile removed.

“I’ve had so many people contacting me saying are you selling these things?,” she said. “No, I’m not selling these things. The hacker is still hacking away, and he’s doing a very good job of it, obviously.”

When Marketplace launched in 2016, it offered an alternative to sites like Craigslist. The platform gave buyers and sellers access to profiles and reduced the risk of fraudulent postings. But scammers caught on. They created their profiles and are now stealing established profiles to add credibility.

The hacker who stole Hinely’s profile listed stock photos of furniture and appliances. When a buyer expresses interest, the scammer asks for a small deposit and provides a known address for pickup.

Buyers should never use a peer-to-peer App like Venmo or Zelle to send a deposit. If you want the item, please arrange a public meeting, look over the item, and pay in person.

A Meta spokesperson provided the following links to show how its combating online hacks.

If there’s something you would like CBS46′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.