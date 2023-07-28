FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing clouds, 90s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on another hot day in metro Atlanta with increasing clouds this afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible this evening.

Friday’s summary

High - 95°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 30%

More heat today

Highs will remain above average this afternoon in metro Atlanta, but not quite as hot as Thursday, which was the hottest day of the year at 97 degrees! The high today will be 95, which is a touch cooler due to increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. It will still be humid, so avoid being outdoors for a long period of time if you can.

It will be dry this morning and for most of the afternoon with isolated storms possible as you drive home from work this evening through 10 p.m. The coverage of rain will be slightly higher today at 30%, compared to 20% on Thursday.

Forecast highs for Friday (Atlanta News First)

Storms Saturday, FIRST ALERT for heat Sunday

An area of low pressure in east Georgia will lead to more clouds and a 30% chance of storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Due to the extra clouds, it won’t be as hot with highs in the low 90s instead of the upper 90s.

On Sunday, the low pressure will move away from north Georgia and take the clouds with it, which means the heat will return. Highs will jump back into the upper 90s with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees, which will be dangerous and a First Alert.

It will remain hot next week as kids head back to school, but with lower humidity and a low chance of rain each day.

