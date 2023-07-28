Back to School
‘I never got that ‘later:’’ Friend remembers Morgan Bauer during renewed search

Law enforcement is asking for patience from loved ones waiting years for answers.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Porterdale Police Department and other agencies are conducting an “active investigation” at a large home on South Broad Street related to the disappearance of Morgan Bauer.

In February of 2016, then 19-year-old Bauer moved to the Metro Atlanta area from Aberdeen, South Dakota. It was only a few weeks after she arrived in Georgia that she left work at an adult club and was not heard from since. Her phone was last detected near the Yellow River in Porterdale, which is in Newton County.

“The closure and the answers are what’s very much needed,” said Bauer’s close friend Taryn Ryan.

She said she’s been waiting seven years to find out what happened to her.

Ryan described Bauer as someone with an infectious laugh, who loved to have fun.

“The city life is what she wanted,” Ryan said. “It really didn’t matter where.” She spoke to Atlanta News First from Aberdeen. Ryan said she spoke to Bauer on the morning of February 26, 2016. It had only been a few weeks since she had moved to the Atlanta area, and it was the last day anyone had heard from her.

“It was really just a quick five-minute Skype conversation, and then ‘I love you. I have to go. Talk to you later,’” said Ryan. “I never got that ‘later.’”

Thursday, there was a possible break in the case as law enforcement searched a home and yard on South Broad Street.

“New developments have led to information about the property here in Porterdale. It was enough for a search warrant to be issued,” said Sgt. Michael Walden with the Porterdale Police Department in a press conference.

Neighbors could not believe a search like this was happening in their close-knit community.

“It’s very shocking and very scary because it’s right here beside me,” said Stacey Marks, who lives in the area.

Law enforcement concluded their search for the night around 6:30 p.m., and they are asking for patience from loved ones waiting years for answers.

“Of course, they have waited so long, and I know it’s a little bit to ask for them to wait a little bit longer,” said Sgt. Walden.

“I just can’t imagine her not being here,” said Bauer’s mother, Sherri Keenan, in a January 2023 interview with Gray Television station Dakota News Now. “I just can’t imagine living without her.”

“She was beautiful and funny and her laugh could just completely take you away,” Keenan went on to say in that interview.

Police Chief Jason Cripps said that the property’s owners are cooperating. Nobody is in custody.

Several other jurisdictions are involved, including the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Newton County coroner, the Atlanta Police Department and the Peoria Police Department from Illinois. Atlanta News First reached out to the Peoria Police Department and they said they are assisting in the case. The Illinois connection is unknown.

