Late-summer heat means monitoring practice temps for high school football
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nobody was practicing at Langston Hughes High School Thursday evening except for Head Football Coach Daniel “Boone” Williams.

“We always go 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. over the summer,” Williams said. “You gotta get in when it’s cooler in the morning. We try to get in and out by the time the sun really gets up.”

He’s only out here because Atlanta News First dragged him into the sun for an interview.

“I don’t mind the heat,” Williams laughed.

But when something is going on on the field, the heat is no laughing matter.

“I try to go over with my staff what kids we’re looking for,” he said. “If a kid says they need water, give them water. We have frequent breaks.”

He also has an odd, orange contraption known as a wet-bulb thermometer, which he uses to measure temperature readings on the field.

“Anything under 82 degrees is a normal activity,” Williams said. “Anything over 92 degrees is canceled.”

That’s something based on two of the five state guidelines sent to coaches across Georgia today.

“Right now, our wet bulb is reading 88.7,” he said, which means a maximum two-hour practice in helmets and shoulder pads.

It’s a far cry from Williams’ playing days. The breaks are more frequent, and afternoons more luxurious.

“I remember two or three water breaks per practice if the third one ever came,” he said.

Williams says it’s better this way. So, while there’s no action to shoot and no football to film, it’s good to have nothing that leads to something.

“You want kids to condition, yes,” he said. “But you also have to take into consideration that you want that child to go home.”

