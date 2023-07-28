Man arrested, charged with murder in Conyers, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man on Tuesday in Conyers.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25, deputies responded to a person shot call and found a man shot in his stomach. He was later identified as 40-year-old Franklin Campbell.

Police said the resident of the home Melvin Briggs, 34, was still on the scene and was taken in for questioning.

After reviewing video obtained in the area, police arrested Briggs and charged him with aggravated assault, murder, reckless conduct, and theft by receiving stolen property felonies.

The sheriff’s office said the gun used in the shooting was stolen out of Henry County.

