Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting,...
Tim Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
Facebook hack
Facebook knows about a hacked Marketplace account but won’t remove it
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Parents said the school buses in the Apache Junction Unified School District have poorly...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Parents furious over poor air conditioning on Arizona school buses in record heat
Chick-fil-A's new restaurant design concept
Chick-fil-A set to test new, two-story ‘digital’ concept in metro Atlanta