Marietta school district sees huge growth in third grade reading scores

Students showed improvements on state standardized tests last school year
“ Marietta outpaced both the state and metro Atlanta by five times relative to third grade reading and that really speaks to the success of our teachers."
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As school starts across metro Atlanta over the next week or so, several districts are celebrating major wins.

Results from last school year’s Georgia Milestone tests are in. They show improvements in 13 of 21 assessments, most gains came in English and math.

One of the school districts that saw major gains in reading levels is Marietta Public Schools.

“It feels like I’m learning, but it’s also enjoyable,” said 9-year-old Neal Dean Gilland, who is about to start fourth grade.

“It’s a great year, it’s been the best year,” said Neal Dean’s mother, Beth.

His parents said they watched their son, who has dyslexia, start this past school year at a kindergarten reading level, but by the end of the school year, he was at a third grade level.

“They pinpointed the gaps in where his reading were,” Beth said.

Neal Dean’s parents credit Marietta City Schools’ efforts to improve students’ reading levels.

Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera says after COVID, the school system was hyper-focused on combatting learning loss and improving literacy for all students.

“In Marietta two years ago, we partnered with the Atlanta Speech School. Really the nation’s leading experts in language and literacy to make sure we develop how do we develop the reading brain,” said Rivera.

The results, according to the just released Georgia Milestone scores, paid off.

“We see that Marietta outpaced both the state and metro Atlanta by five times relative to third grade reading and that really speaks to the success of our teachers,” said Rivera.

District officials said they also committed $7 million to combat learning loss and improve literacy for this coming school year.

The funding will cover 40 full-time reading specialists.

“We will have one teacher in a classroom with 10 students focusing explicitly on students who are below grade level, and we are also going to increase the amount of time students are doing reading, so it will be a 90-minute reading block every single day, five days a week,” said Rivera.

Marietta City Schools students go back to school next Wednesday.

