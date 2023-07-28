Mercedes-Benz Stadium to offer free period products during Beyoncé show

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Beyoncé fans won’t just get a show in three weeks — they’ll also get free menstrual products at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Honey Pot Company, which is based in Atlanta, will stock more than 70,000 period products in 15 cashless vending machines inside bathrooms. That’s almost one product for each of the 71,000 fans who will attend the show on Aug. 11, the company said in a statement.

The vending machine rollout is a test. If it goes well, The Honey Pot Company plans to install other vending machines at concerts and sporting events across the country.

The initiative comes as advocates push for free period products to be provided in schools, public restrooms and other areas. In 2022, Scotland became the first country to make period products free. And Georgia was the first state in the U.S. to allocate state funds toward period products in schools, according to Georgia STOMP. Fiscal year 2022 saw an allocation of more than $1.4 million.

