Omni Atlanta Hotel to serve Beyonce inspired drinks to celebrate her upcoming tour stop

Thique Cocktail at VUES Lobby Bar.(Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center is getting ready for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 14.

The hotel’s Vues Lobby Bar is celebrating with themed cocktails like Thique, Alien Superstar, Energy, Church Girl and more starting Aug. 7.

If you’re one of the BeyHives, you’re invited out to toast to Queen B while listening to some of her greatest hits.

DRINK MENU:

Thique

·        1.5oz Grey Goose L’orange

·        1oz baileys

·        1oz Monin candied orange syrup

·        .5oz orange juice

Shake well with ice, strain into martini glass, garnish with orange wheel

Alien Superstar

·        1oz Goldschlager

·        1oz Crown Apple

·        .5oz Apple Pucker

Add Goldschlager and Crown Apple to ice filled Collins glass, top with sprite, float Pucker on top

Energy

·        1oz Silver Tequila

·        1oz Silver Rum

Add rum and tequila to ice filled rocks glass, add pineapple juice, float sugar free red bull

Church Girl

·        1oz Hennessy

·        1oz Sorrel Liqueur

·        1oz Peach Schnapps

Shake ingredients well with ice and pour into peach syrup lined martini glass

Virgo’s Groove

·        1oz Elderflower Liqueur

·        1oz Hendricks Gin

·        2oz Cranberry Juice

·        1 dash lavender bitters

Shake well, pour into ice filled rocks glass, garnish with edible flowers

Heated

·        1.5oz Habanero infused tequila

·        .5oz Ancho liqueur

·        .5oz triple sec

·        .5oz agave

Shake all well with ice, pour into ice filled, tajin rimmed Collins glass, fill with fever tree grapefruit soda.

