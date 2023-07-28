Back to School
Search continues in Porterdale for 19-year-old that vanished in 2016

Investigators said they located pieces of evidence there on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Twenty-four hours after the FBI searched a Porterdale property in Newton County, the scene on South Broad Street is now quiet.

Investigators said they located pieces of evidence there on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer. And as you might imagine, this is big news for people in this small town.

“It’s really a shame that after all these years that they’re finally finding something. And it’s sad to think the community wasn’t able to help back seven years ago,” Ruthann Sibbitt, a Newton County resident, said.

Bauer was last seen in the Porterdale area seven years ago. Investigators are not saying what evidence was discovered but they did confirm the property they searched belongs to Dr. Robert and Judith Warren and that both are cooperating with the investigation.

“It’s scary, it’s scary, but it’s happening all over the country and it’s very sad that we have missing people. Especially young women like that,” Sibbitt said.

Morgan’s mother, Sherri Keenan posted this statement to Facebook:

“At this time, my family and I are doing our best to be grateful, graceful, peaceful, and prayerful. Please allow us time to navigate this process. We are taking things minute by minute. I see each of you and will respond once I am able.”

And she had this to say to our sister station in South Dakota in January.

“I can’t imagine living without her,” Keenan said told our sister station Dakota News Now in South Dakota in January.

“I hope for the parents she is found safely but unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to be the case,” Sibbitt said.

Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps confirmed to Atlanta News First that the investigation is still active, and they may need to search the same area further in the future.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call the Porterdale Police Department at (770) 786-2226.

