Several districts across north Georgia head back to school Friday
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday, July 28 is the first day of school for several districts across north Georgia.
Students in Chattooga County, Commerce, Jefferson, and Rome City Schools will report to the classroom this morning.
And more schools start back up next week, including Butts County on Monday and Atlanta Public Schools on Tuesday.
