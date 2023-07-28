Back to School
Several districts across north Georgia head back to school Friday

Cobb County Schools start back next week and officials are helping new students prepare.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday, July 28 is the first day of school for several districts across north Georgia.

Students in Chattooga County, Commerce, Jefferson, and Rome City Schools will report to the classroom this morning.

And more schools start back up next week, including Butts County on Monday and Atlanta Public Schools on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of start dates for schools across Metro Atlanta, north Georgia

