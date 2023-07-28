‘Still in hope’: Family marks 2 years since woman stabbed, killed in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two years since a woman was brutally stabbed to death in Piedmont Park. But despite little known progress in the case’s investigation, her loved ones still hope that justice will be served.

Early in the morning on July 28, 2021, 40-year-old Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were found dead in the park. Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck, and torso, and the word “fat” was carved into her skin.

She was found by her long-term partner, Emma Clark, who tracked her phone after she didn’t respond to text messages.

“Katie was a beautiful talented soul that had so much to give to the world and always was a champion of those less fortunate,” a statement from the Clark family said. “We are still in hope of justice being served to the person/persons responsible and pray that the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI find this monster before they repeat the heinous acts done to our sweet Katie and her precious dog Bowie.”

Janness worked as a bartender at Midtown’s Campagnola Campagnolo Restaurant & Bar for about five years.

“She was a very sweet person, a little geeky,” Clayton Skinner, one of the restaurant’s regulars, told Atlanta News First. “It’s really shocking that something like this would happen to somebody who was such a sweet and just kind soul.”

After the incident, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation to install surveillance cameras in 20 city-owned parks. Installation was supposed to begin in January 2022 — but an Atlanta News First investigation found that it was delayed by months. Now, more than 30 cameras watch over the park, which now has a bench dedicated to Janness.

Many people who live in Midtown and frequent Piedmont Park for exercise, or to walk their dogs, say they remember the case vividly. Addie Carpenter says she no longer walks in the park at night.

“Just the fact that it has gone unsolved for so long, and it was in one of the parks in the heart of our city, in a place a ton of people come and bring dogs, we bring our dog to the dog park, it’s really upsetting,” Carpenter said.

The APD and FBI are still investigating the case. APD said they were “close” to finding the killer in January 2022, but no news has released since then.

The Clark family and police ask anyone with information about the case to reach out to APD. Police are offering a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

