Still no leads in Katie Janness’ murder case, police say on 2 year anniversary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two years after a woman was stabbed and killed in Piedmont Park, Atlanta police still don’t have a suspect, the department said in a press conference on Friday.

Atlanta Police Homicide Detective Jeffrey Churchill said police continue to work on the case every week. Detectives have reportedly “cast a wide net” and conducted many interviews, but officials reported no new leads.

“We’re working it,” Churchill said. “It is frustrating, but we‘re working it. We want to get it right.”

He added that police don’t consider Janness’ murder a cold case.

Katherine “Katie” Janness was stabbed and killed two years ago today in Piedmont Park, along with her partner’s dog Bowie. Few details have been released about the case since.

Janness’ long-term partner, Emma Clark, said in a statement that she and her family still hope Janness’ killer will be found.

“Katie was a beautiful talented soul that had so much to give to the world and always was a champion of those less fortunate,” the statement said. “We are still in hope of justice being served to the person/persons responsible and pray that the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI find this monster before they repeat the heinous acts done to our sweet Katie and her precious dog Bowie.”

Police ask anyone with information to leave a tip.

