Traffic stop results in murder arrest, Fairburn police say

FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fairburn police said a traffic stop resulted in a murder arrest Thursday morning.

Police said a man nearly caused an accident on Senoia Road by cutting across multiple lanes of traffic. Fairburn police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. They discovered the man had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a murder in Atlanta. He was then turned over to Atlanta police.

The man was not identified by Fairburn police.

