Traffic stop results in murder arrest, Fairburn police say
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fairburn police said a traffic stop resulted in a murder arrest Thursday morning.
Police said a man nearly caused an accident on Senoia Road by cutting across multiple lanes of traffic. Fairburn police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. They discovered the man had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a murder in Atlanta. He was then turned over to Atlanta police.
The man was not identified by Fairburn police.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.