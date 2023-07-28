Back to School
Traffic stop results in murder arrest, Fairburn police say

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBURN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fairburn police said a traffic stop resulted in a murder arrest Thursday morning.

Police said a man nearly caused an accident on Senoia Road by cutting across multiple lanes of traffic. Fairburn police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver. They discovered the man had a warrant for his arrest in connection with a murder in Atlanta. He was then turned over to Atlanta police.

The man was not identified by Fairburn police.

