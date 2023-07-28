Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Who are Georgia’s alleged fake electors in the Donald Trump investigation?

Those electors have been central to Fulton DA Fani Willis’ investigation into whether Trump tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
The court said Trump had not demonstrated the “extraordinary circumstances” that would require their intervention.
By Tim Darnell and The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the chaotic aftermath of 2020′s presidential election, 16 Republican electors met at Georgia’s state capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a certificate declaring then-President Donald Trump as the winner of the state’s Nov. 3 contest.

Those 16 electors, now alleged to be “fake,” have been central to Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ two-year investigation into whether Trump attempted to overturn the outcome of that election, an election which eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win a deep South state in a presidential race since Bill Clinton in 1992.

According to the Associated Press, the 16 electors signed a certificate not only declaring Trump had won the election, but also declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors.

Willis, according to the AP, has agreed to immunity deals with at least eight of those alleged fake electors. In May, defense attorney Kimberly Debrow revealed the existence of the immunity deals, saying her eight clients had accepted the agreements in April. The filing does not identify the people who were offered immunity deals.

In March 2021, American Oversight, a Washington D.C., watchdog group, made public the documents, which it received in response to a public records request. The entire document also includes a list of alleged fake electors from Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Georgia’s list of alleged fake electors listed in the document are Mark Amick; Joseph Brannan; Ken Carroll; Brad Carver; Vikki Consiglio; John Downey; Carolyn Fisher; Kay Godwin; David Hanna; Mark Hennessey; Burt Jones; Cathleen Latham; Daryl Moody; David Shafer; Shawn Still; and C.B. Yadav.

The documents attempting to certify the election as a Trump victory were submitted by Shafer, then chairman of the Georgia GOP. Shafer has since stepped down as head of the state party, and Jones, who was a state senator at the time, had just been elected the state’s lieutenant governor.

Key figures in the Donald Trump/Georgia election interference investigation
Former President Donald Trump

After Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election,” a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.

Also central to Willis’ investigation is a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call Trump and White House aides made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the nation’s 45th president pressured the state’s top elections official to find enough votes for him to win Georgia’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

MORE COVERAGE
Timeline of Donald Trump/Georgia investigation
Former President Donald Trump's legal troubles

On July 27, security barriers were seen being set up around the Fulton County courthouse.

EMMY-WINNING SERIES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST INVESTIGATES
The Sixth: A series about your constitutional right to an attorney

The 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to an attorney. But Georgia and the nation are experiencing a shortage of public defenders. These reports from Atlanta News First Investigates are an ongoing series about our constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and what happens when the supply of defenders is limited.

Lawmakers propose changes to address shortages in public defenders across the country.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers appear at Fulton courthouse | DA nears ‘historical’ decision
First Alert Heat
FIRST ALERT | Triple-digit temperatures expected for first time in 4 years
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed at the intersection of Cityview Drive and Golden...
Man hit by vehicle, killed near Cobb County intersection
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100

Latest News

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers appear at Fulton courthouse | DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Service for Marvin S. Arrington Sr.
Marvin Arrington Sr., a legend in Atlanta civics, lies in state at City Hall
His fearless advocacy set an example for generations of officials that came after him.
Marvin Arrington Sr., a legend in Atlanta civics, lies in state at City Hall
Celebration of Marvin S. Arrington Sr.
Celebration of Marvin S. Arrington Sr.