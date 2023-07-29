1 dead in Atlanta accident involving moped, police say
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an accident between a moped and sedan in west Atlanta, according to police.
On Friday near 9 p.m., APD officers responded to reports of a collision between a Yongfu moped and a Ford Crown Victoria on Wilson Mill Road SW, a statement said. The moped’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the moped’s passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The Ford’s driver has non life-threatening injuries.
APD’s Accident Investigations Unit determined that the moped, which was traveling north on the two-way residential road, crossed over and hit the Ford head-on.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.