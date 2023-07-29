Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead in Atlanta accident involving moped, police say

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an accident between a moped and sedan in west Atlanta, according to police.

On Friday near 9 p.m., APD officers responded to reports of a collision between a Yongfu moped and a Ford Crown Victoria on Wilson Mill Road SW, a statement said. The moped’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the moped’s passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The Ford’s driver has non life-threatening injuries.

APD’s Accident Investigations Unit determined that the moped, which was traveling north on the two-way residential road, crossed over and hit the Ford head-on.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fani Willis has said any indictments regarding Donald Trump will come before the end of August.
Security barriers at Fulton courthouse as DA nears ‘historical’ decision
Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 SB in Clayton County.
3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say
This year, Travel and Leisure magazine ranks the college by Rome as number 2 most beautiful...
Georgia college ranks No. 2 most beautiful in the country
D’Cuban Café
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax

Latest News

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
UGA defensive lineman arrested in Athens-Clarke County
A hearing on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys to stop Fulton County District Attorney Fani...
Hearing set on Trump’s motion to stop Fulton DA in election investigation
Chase White and his parents
‘Miracle after miracle’: Father shares progress of son initially pronounced brain dead after crash
Cup of water from hydration station at Truist Park.
Truist Park prepping for hot temps, allowing sealed water bottles into games