1 dead in Atlanta accident involving moped, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an accident between a moped and sedan in west Atlanta, according to police.

On Friday near 9 p.m., APD officers responded to reports of a collision between a Yongfu moped and a Ford Crown Victoria on Wilson Mill Road SW, a statement said. The moped’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the moped’s passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The Ford’s driver has non life-threatening injuries.

APD’s Accident Investigations Unit determined that the moped, which was traveling north on the two-way residential road, crossed over and hit the Ford head-on.

Police continue to investigate.

