Collapsed drainage pipe closes I-285 ramp near Truist Park

The Battery at Truist Park
The Battery at Truist Park(Associated Press)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Road repairs are impacting travel near Truist Park just before tonight’s Braves game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The eastbound I-285 off-ramp at Cobb Parkway is partially closed as a collapsed drainage pipe is being repaired. If you want to make it in time for the 7:20 p.m. start, you may need to account for it.

The cause behind the collapse and a timeline for re-opening has not been established.

